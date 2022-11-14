Companies

Brazil's Embraer posts narrowed Q3 net loss, boosts free cash flow outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

November 14, 2022 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA on Monday reported an adjusted net loss of 93.8 million reais in the third quarter, narrowing from the 179.7 million-real loss seen a year ago.

The company also boosted its free cash flow outlook for the full year to $150 million or more from a previous estimate of $50 million or more, saying results so far have outperformed its initial expectations.

Other financial and delivery forecasts for 2022 were kept unchanged, the planemaker added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.