Brazil's Embraer posts narrowed Q3 net loss, boosts free cash flow outlook

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA on Monday reported an adjusted net loss of 93.8 million reais in the third quarter, narrowing from the 179.7 million-real loss seen a year ago.

The company also boosted its free cash flow outlook for the full year to $150 million or more from a previous estimate of $50 million or more, saying results so far have outperformed its initial expectations.

Other financial and delivery forecasts for 2022 were kept unchanged, the planemaker added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

