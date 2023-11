Brazil's Embraer posts 34% profit jump

Adds background, unchanged guidance

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA on Monday reported a third-quarter adjusted net profit of 167.1 million reais ($34.10 million), up 34% from a year earlier, and reiterated its outlook for the full year.

The world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA had previously said it delivered 43 aircraft in the quarter ended in September, up 30% from the same period of 2022, including 15 commercial and 28 executive jets.

The company said on Monday it was making no changes to its delivery and financial guidance for the year, which includes delivery of as many as 200 aircraft across its commercial and executive aviation operations.

($1 = 4.9007 reais)

