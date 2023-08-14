Brazil's Embraer posts 20% net profit rise as deliveries jump

Adds guidance unchanged

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA on Monday reported a second-quarter net profit of 279.3 million reais ($56.93 million), up 20% from a year earlier as aircraft deliveries increased 47%.

Embraer, the world's third-largest plane manufacturer after Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N, said in a securities filing its net revenue rose 26.2% to 6.36 billion reais in the three months to June 30.

The company added it was maintaining its outlook for deliveries and financial results for the year.

Embraer forecasts commercial aircraft deliveries to reach 65 to 70 jets this year, up from 57 in 2022, while executive jet deliveries are seen jumping as much as 27.5% to between 120 and 130.

Net revenue for the year, meanwhile, is seen growing as much as 27% to between $5.2 billion and $5.7 billion.

($1 = 4.9059 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

