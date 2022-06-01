SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA is assessing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities in executive jets as it looks to optimize operations as part of its "fit for growth" plan, the head of the unit said on Wednesday.

Michael Amalfitano said during an event that most of such opportunities might be in the United States and Europe, where the bulk of its clients are, and could also be complementary to potential M&A pursued by Embraer's Services & Support unit.

