Brazil's Embraer lands $200 mln financing from Citibank

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA said on Thursday it has closed a $200 million credit facility to finance purchases from direct suppliers in the United States.

Embraer said in a statement the financing was being provided by Citibank C.N and guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

"This credit facility will help us to improve even more our debt profile and to strengthen our long-term relationship with American suppliers," Embraer's Chief Financial Officer Antonio Carlos Garcia said.

"Diversifying our credit operations and looking for new opportunities in our main markets are key to keep improving efficiency in our financial operations".

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

