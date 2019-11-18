Brazil's Embraer inks deals for 6 jets worth $374 mln

Adds detail, context

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA has signed orders worth $374 million for the sale of six jets to firms in Africa, the company said on Monday.

The orders, announced on Sunday at the Dubai Air Show, will be added to Embraer's fourth-quarter backlog.

Brazil's largest planemaker will sell three E195-E2 jets to Air Peace, the largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa, for $212.6 million based on current list prices.

Embraer also said it will sell three E190 jets to CIAF Leasing, a Cairo-based company, for $161.4 million at current list prices.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely)

