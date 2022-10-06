Brazil's Embraer gets order for six E195-E2 jets from SalamAir

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday that Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir has signed a firm order for six E195-E2 jets, with options for a further six aircraft.

The deal was valued at $934.6 million and will be added to Embraer's third quarter backlog, the company said in a statement. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Edited by Steven Grattan)

