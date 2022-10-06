Companies

Brazil's Embraer gets order for six E195-E2 jets from SalamAir

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Edited by Steven Grattan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir has signed a firm order for six E195-E2 jets, with options for a further six aircraft.

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday that Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir has signed a firm order for six E195-E2 jets, with options for a further six aircraft.

The deal was valued at $934.6 million and will be added to Embraer's third quarter backlog, the company said in a statement. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Edited by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular