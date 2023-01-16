Companies

Brazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

January 16, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds context, share reaction, analyst comment

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Monday it had secured a new firm order for 15 new E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed customer, driving its shares higherin Sao Paulo.

Shares of Embraer were up more than 3% to 16.26 reais in morning trading, making it one of the top gainers on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 0.8%.

Embraer said in a statement the order was valued at $1.17 billion at list price and would be added to its fourth-quarter 2022 backlog.

The company had already announced late last year an order for five E195-E2 jets from Spanish carrier Binter, which was also added to its fourth quarter backlog.

Analysts at JPMorgan said they see Embraer's backlog hitting as much as $20.9 billion in the period, up from $17.8 billion at the end of the third quarter, which would represent the highest level since the third quarter of 2016.

"We view today's announcement as a positive as Embraer’s backlog growth is an important factor supporting our 'Overweight' rating on the name," they said in a research note.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.