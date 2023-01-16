Brazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Monday it had secured a new firm order for 15 new E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed customer.

Embraer said the order was valued at $1.17 billion at list price and would be added to its fourth-quarter 2022 backlog.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

