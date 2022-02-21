Brazil's Embraer firm order backlog hits highest level since Q2 2018

Companies

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday its firm order backlog ended 2021 at $17 billion, the highest level since the second quarter of 2018, even after Brazil's Air Force cut its orders for KC-390 Millennium jets to 22 from 28.

Embraer added in a securities filing that it had delivered a total of 55 jets in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 16 commercial and 39 executive aircraft. In the full year, deliveries reached 141 jets, it said.

