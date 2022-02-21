Brazil's Embraer firm order backlog hits highest level since Q2 2018

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Monday its firm order backlog ended 2021 at $17 billion, the highest level since the second quarter of 2018, even after Brazil's Air Force cut its orders for KC-390 Millennium jets to 22 from 28.

Embraer added in a securities filing that it had delivered a total of 55 jets in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 16 commercial and 39 executive aircraft. In the full year, deliveries reached 141 jets, it said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

