Brazil's Embraer files arbitration proceedings against Boeing after deal collapse

Marcelo Rochabrun
Credit: REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

Brazil's Embraer SA has already begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co, its CEO said on Monday, after the U.S. planemaker canceled a $4.2 billion deal overnight.

Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto declined to provide more details on the process and if it will be accompanied by a lawsuit in either a Brazilian or a U.S. court.

