Brazil's Embraer expects Aeromexico to look at E2 jets segment again

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Wednesday that Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX looked at its E2 jets before the pandemic downturn and that it expects the Mexican carrier to reconsider them in the future.

"I can't comment too much on what Aeromexico will or will not do. Yes, they looked at the segment pre-crisis, they are a big E-Jet customer, and we believe that the discussion will come back," Embraer Commercial Aviation Chief Executive Arjan Meijer said during an event.

"They just went through a very disturbing Chapter 11 exercise, it has not been easy, so I think it will take some time," he added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

