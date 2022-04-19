Brazil's Embraer delivers 14 jets in Q1, order backlog hits $17.3 bln

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Tuesday it has delivered 14 jets in the first quarter of 2022, including six commercial and eight executive planes, and that its firm order backlog hit $17.3 billion on March 31.

