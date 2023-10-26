Brazil's Embraer backlog reaches $17.8 billion as Sky West orders 19 E175 jets

Recasts with order backlog, adds details on SkyWest order

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA said on Thursday its firm order backlog reached $17.8 billion at the end of the third quarter, including a newly announced order by SkyWest for 19 of its E175 jets.

Its backlog grew by $500 million from the previous quarter, Embraer said in a securities filing.

Embraer delivered 43 aircraft in the third quarter, compared with 33 in the year-ago period, totaling 105 aircraft delivered year-to-date.

Earlier on Thursday, the planemaker said that SkyWest had ordered 19 of its E175 jets for $1.1 billion, with deliveries expected to start in the final quarter of 2024.

The new aircraft will be flown by United Airlines under a capacity purchase agreement (CPA), Embraer said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Anthony Esposito)

