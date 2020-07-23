Companies

Brazil's Embraer arranging $300 mln in loans with five banks

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it has signed contracts with five banks for loans totalling $300 million to strengthen its working capital.

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday it has signed contracts with five banks for loans totalling $300 million to strengthen its working capital.

The loans have two to four-year terms and are expected to be concluded by the end of July, Embraer said in a securities filing.

Embraer said it is still evaluating additional funding to keep a long-term debt profile consistent with its business cycle.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular