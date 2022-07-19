Brazil's Embraer agrees on defense partnership with BAE Systems

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Tuesday it has signed two memorandums of understanding with BAE Systems PLC BAES.L to expand their footprint in the global defense market, according to a statement.

The first memorandum established a partnership between BAE Systems and Embraer to collaborate in Middle Eastern markets for the C-390 series, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia, while the second one confirms an intent to create a joint venture to develop a defense variant of Eve's EVEX.N electric aircraft.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

