Brazil's Embraer agrees $5 bln plane sales deal with Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday it will sell up to 250 units of its Praetor 500 aircraft to Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets Inc in a deal valued at $5 billion, via an agreed options plan.

Netjets, a U.S. company that offers shared ownership of private business jets, will start receiving the aircrafts in 2025, Embraer said in a securities filing.

The sale marks the third deal between the two firms, but is the first time Netjets will offer this specific aircraft, a midsize business jet, to its clients. Previously, Netjets had acquired Embraer's Phenom 300 jets.

The deal also includes a broad service contract, according to Embraer.

