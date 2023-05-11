News & Insights

Companies

Brazil's Embraer agrees $5 bln plane sales deal with Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets

Credit: REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

May 11, 2023 — 06:44 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on deal, comments from executive

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday it will sell up to 250 units of its Praetor 500 aircraft to Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets Inc in a deal valued at $5 billion, via an agreed options plan.

Netjets, a U.S. company that offers shared ownership of private business jets, will start receiving the aircrafts in 2025, Embraer said in a securities filing.

The sale marks the third deal between the two firms, but is the first time Netjets will offer this specific aircraft, a midsize business jet, to its clients. Previously, Netjets had acquired Embraer's Phenom 300 jets.

The deal also includes a broad service contract, according to Embraer.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.