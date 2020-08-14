Brazil's Elfa Medicamentos files prospectus for future IPO

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil pharmaceutical company Elfa Medicamentos on Friday filed a prospectus for a future initial public offering with Brazil's securities regulator.

The prospectus includes primary and secondary share offerings. The offer will be coordinated by Citi, Santander, Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, XP and Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

