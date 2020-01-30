US Markets

Brazil's Eletronuclear to sign letter of intent with Westinghouse

Brazil's state-run nuclear power company Eletronuclear and U.S.-based Westinghouse will sign a letter of intent on Feb. 3, according to a statement on Thursday from the Mines and Energy Ministry.

(Adds background, paragraphs 2-6) SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run nuclear power company Eletronuclear and U.S.-based Westinghouse will sign a letter of intent on Feb. 3, according to a statement on Thursday from the Mines and Energy Ministry. The ministry did not give any details on the contents of the agreement. Brazil under President Jair Bolsonaro is attempting to jump start its stagnant nuclear industry, particularly by finishing construction of its long-delayed third major nuclear power plant Angra 3. But Westinghouse was not on the short list of companies selected by state nuclear power company Eletronuclear as potential partners for completing Angra 3, Eletronuclear President Leonam Guimaraes told Reuters in October.[nL2N2771L9] Guimaraes said Westinghouse was also interested but the company focuses on nuclear technologies and Brazil wants a partner to help with construction. Beyond Angra 3, Brazil's mines and energy minister also aims to promote uranium mining domestically and said the country could partner with the United States on building small nuclear reactors.[nL2N2771L9] (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Gregorio) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1)

