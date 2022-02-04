Brazil's Eletrobras wins $26 mln from Andrade Gutierrez graft deal

Corrects company identifier code to ELET6.SA

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Friday it would be reimbursed $26 million by construction and engineering conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez as part of a leniency agreement it reached for its role in the so-called Car Wash corruption investigation.

According to a securities filing, the company, along with its units Chesf, Eletronorte, Furnas and Eletronuclear, will receive 139.6 million reais ($26.20 million) under the agreement signed by Andrade Gutierrez, the Comptroller General's Office and the Attorney General's Office.

The amounts have not yet been recognized in Eletrobras' financial statements, it said.

The probe into the money laundering scheme, first uncovered at a car wash in Brasilia in 2014, unveiled the bribery among some of Brazil's largest companies and large state-run firms. Many of the country's political and business elite faced prison sentences as a result of the investigation.

($1 = 5.3279 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Richard Chang)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

