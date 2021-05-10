Brazil's Eletrobras warns $1.3 bln pension deficit may hit finances

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Eletrobras ELET6.SA and its subsidiaries had a 6.8 billion reais ($1.3 billion) deficit in their employee pension plans at the end of last year, which may have a "material" effect on the company's financial position, it said on Monday.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and local market regulator CVM, the Brazilian state-run power giant said it may need to make "substantial" contributions to cover the shortfall.

"The making of such payments could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, cash flow and financial condition," Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said in the filing.

The warning comes as the government is planning to privatize the firm. Eletrobras had postponed the filing, which was previously scheduled for April 30.

($1 = 5.23 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by Richard Pullin)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.