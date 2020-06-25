US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras under investigation for potential fraud -filing

Contributor
Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian prosecutors and the federal police launched an investigation of potential fraud at the Eletronuclear subsidiary of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, according to statements on Thursday.

Adds details on probe, Eletrobras statement

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors and the federal police launched an investigation of potential fraud at the Eletronuclear subsidiary of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA, according to statements on Thursday.

The police are executing 18 search and seize warrants and 12 prison orders in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and in the federal district, related to potential fraud, in a new phase of the Car Wash corruption investigation.

The fraud scheme caused a loss of 208 million reais ($38.82 million) to the company, according to prosecutors.

The subsidiary Eletronuclear holds nuclear power plants.

Eletrobras, as the holding is known, said in a securities filing that it was first informed about the probe by media stories and that it will keep investors informed about new developments.

($1 = 5.3576 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans and Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular