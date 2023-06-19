Brazil's Eletrobras to launch voluntary redundancy programme

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Monday it will launch a new voluntary redundancy programme, its second after being privatized in mid-2022, under which it expects 1,574 employees to leave.

Latin America's largest utility said in a securities filing the redundancy plan was part of cost savings measures, noting it expects costs of the programme to range between 450 million and 750 million reais ($93.36 million-$155.60 million).

($1 = 4.8199 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

