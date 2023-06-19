News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras to launch voluntary redundancy programme

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

June 19, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Monday it will launch a new voluntary redundancy programme, its second after being privatized in mid-2022, under which it expects 1,574 employees to leave.

Latin America's largest utility said in a securities filing the redundancy plan was part of cost savings measures, noting it expects costs of the programme to range between 450 million and 750 million reais ($93.36 million-$155.60 million).

($1 = 4.8199 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.