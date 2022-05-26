Brazil's Eletrobras to launch share offering on Thursday -report

May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras ELET6.SA is set to launch its privatization share offering on Thursday, newspaper Valor Economico reported.

The pricing is expected for June 9th, Valor added, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Eletrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.