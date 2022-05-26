US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras to launch share offering on Thursday -report

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras ELET6.SA is set to launch its privatization share offering on Thursday, newspaper Valor Economico reported.

The pricing is expected for June 9th, Valor added, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Eletrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

