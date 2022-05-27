US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras to file for privatization share offering on Friday

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras will file a share offering request with the country's securities and exchange commission on Friday, it said, as it officially launched a privatization bid to be priced on June 9.

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA will file a share offering request with the country's securities and exchange commission on Friday, it said, as it officially launched a privatization bid to be priced on June 9.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the transaction will comprise a primary offering of 627,675,340 new shares and a secondary offering of 69,801,516 shares currently held by state development bank BNDES.

The offering in Brazil may also be increased by 15% through a green shoe option, it added in its securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular