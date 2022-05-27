Brazil's Eletrobras to file for privatization share offering on Friday

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA will file a share offering request with the country's securities and exchange commission on Friday, it said, as it officially launched a privatization bid to be priced on June 9.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the transaction will comprise a primary offering of 627,675,340 new shares and a secondary offering of 69,801,516 shares currently held by state development bank BNDES.

The offering in Brazil may also be increased by 15% through a green shoe option, it added in its securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.