US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras to consider selling stakes in companies under new CEO

Contributor
Leticia Fucuchima Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazilian power company Eletrobras will consider divesting its stakes in other firms when its next chief executive and board of directors take over, its outgoing CEO Rodrigo Limp said on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA will consider divesting its stakes in other firms when its next chief executive and board of directors take over, its outgoing CEO Rodrigo Limp said on Monday.

Limp will leave his position by September 20 to make way for the return of former CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular