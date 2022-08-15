Brazil's Eletrobras to consider selling stakes in companies under new CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA will consider divesting its stakes in other firms when its next chief executive and board of directors take over, its outgoing CEO Rodrigo Limp said on Monday.

Limp will leave his position by September 20 to make way for the return of former CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.