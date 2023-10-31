News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras taps banks to sell stake in ISA Cteep

October 31, 2023 — 06:53 pm EDT

Written by Patricia Vilas Boas and Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET3.SA approved on Tuesday the hiring of financial institutions to structure a potential offering to sell its preferred shares in electricity transmission firm ISA Cteep TRPL4.SA.

The company said it will hire Citigroup, Itau BBA, Safra and XP Inc to structure the deal.

Eletrobras owns 52.48% of ISA Cteep's preferred shares, in addition to 9.73% of its common shares. The company did not mention ordinary shares in its filing.

The utility said it is evaluating the potential share offer, among other options to divest minority stakes, which includes a direct sale on the stock exchange, block trades and asset swaps.

In September, the firm sold a stake it had in Copel CPLE6.SA for 125.3 million reais.

(Reporting by Patricia Vilas Boas and Andre Romani; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.