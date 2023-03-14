Brazil's Eletrobras swings to Q4 net loss after multi-billion-real provision

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Eletrobras ELET3.SA posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net loss of 479 million reais ($91.30 million), reversing a 610 million reais profit a year before.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 30% to 1.42 billion reais.

Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, said the bottom line was impacted by provisions of 2.53 billion reais related to the default of former subsidiary Amazonas Energia.

Results were also hit by a voluntary redundancy programme carried out in December 2022, a one-off event that represented a negative impact of 1.26 billion reais, and a 946 million-real drop in financial results amid higher expenses, it said.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the firm is formally known, was privatized last year, through a stock offering that diluted the government's stake in it. It operates in the segments of energy generation and transmission throughout Brazil.

($1 = 5.2467 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

