Brazil's Eletrobras swings back to net profit in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

November 08, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net profit of 1.47 billion reais ($302 million), swinging back to the black after a small net loss of 88,000 reais a year earlier.

Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast a profit of 1.44 billion reais for Latin America's largest utility for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Eletrobras said in a securities filing the results were driven by higher revenues in its power transmission unit, which led group net revenue up 9% in the quarter to 8.78 billion reais.

The company dubbed it a "solid quarter" and said it had managed to "speed up a value creation strategy".

Eletrobras, formerly a state-run company, was privatized in June of last year when the Brazilian government diluted its stake in the firm in a transaction worth more than $6 billion, making it a company with dispersed ownership.

($1 = 4.8724 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

