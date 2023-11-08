News & Insights

Brazil's Eletrobras swings back to net profit in Q3

November 08, 2023 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net profit of 1.47 billion reais ($302 million), swinging back to the black after a small net loss of 88,000 reais a year earlier.

Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast a profit of 1.44 billion reais for Latin America's largest utility for the three months ended September 30.

($1 = 4.8724 reais)

