Brazil's Eletrobras signs contract to restart Angra 3 nuclear power works

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras signed on Wednesday a contract to restart the Angra 3 nuclear power works.

According to a securities filing, the contract was signed between the company's Eletronuclear subsidiary and a consortium formed by Ferreira Guedes, Matricial and ADtranz. The contract aims to finish the concrete superstructure of the Angra 3 reactor building.

