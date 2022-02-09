Brazil's Eletrobras signs contract to restart Angra 3 nuclear power works

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA signed on Wednesday a contract to restart the Angra 3 nuclear power works.

According to a securities filing, the contract was signed between the company's Eletronuclear subsidiary and a consortium formed by Ferreira Guedes, Matricial and ADtranz. The contract aims to finish the concrete superstructure of the Angra 3 reactor building.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

