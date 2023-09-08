News & Insights

Brazil's Eletrobras sells its only coal-fired asset to Ambar Energia

September 08, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Candiota thermoeletric power plant, the group's only coal-fired asset, to Ambar Energia at an equity value of 72 million reais ($14.47 million).

It added in a securities filing it has also advanced in talks to purchase Ambar's 51% stake in power transmission assets that are part of special purpose entities VSB and TMT, in which Eletrobras already holds minority stakes.

That second deal is seen reaching 574 million reais at equity value, the firm said.

($1 = 4.9767 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

