Brazil's Eletrobras selecting banks to manage follow-on issue

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA is in the process of selecting the banks that will manage its follow-on issue of shares for its privatization, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Latin America's largest utility, better known as Eletrobras, will dilute the state's stake to at least 45% in what could be one of the biggest equity sales by a Brazilian company.

The government hopes to raise 50 billion reais ($8.86 billion) and will retain a golden share in Eletrobras to avoid hostile takeovers or any one private share-holder having more than 10%.

