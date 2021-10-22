US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras selecting banks to manage follow-on issue

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazil's state-controlled Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA is in the process of selecting the banks that will manage its follow-on issue of shares for its privatization, the company said in a statement on Friday.

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA is in the process of selecting the banks that will manage its follow-on issue of shares for its privatization, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Latin America's largest utility, better known as Eletrobras, will dilute the state's stake to at least 45% in what could be one of the biggest equity sales by a Brazilian company.

The government hopes to raise 50 billion reais ($8.86 billion) and will retain a golden share in Eletrobras to avoid hostile takeovers or any one private share-holder having more than 10%.

($1 = 5.6404 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Will Dunham)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular