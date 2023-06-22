News & Insights

Brazil's Eletrobras sees new voluntary redundancy plan as 'final one'

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

June 22, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA expects a recently announced voluntary redundancy programme to be its "final one" as it seeks a "balanced level" of 7,500-8,000 employees, chief executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Thursday.

Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, said earlier this week it would launch a redundancy plan expecting 1,574 employees to leave, its second after being privatized in mid-2022.

