Brazil's Eletrobras sees new voluntary redundancy plan as 'final one'

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA expects a recently announced voluntary redundancy programme to be its "final one" as it seeks a "balanced level" of 7,500-8,000 employees, chief executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Thursday.

Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, said earlier this week it would launch a redundancy plan expecting 1,574 employees to leave, its second after being privatized in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

