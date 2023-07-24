Brazil's Eletrobras sees 2023-27 capex at up to $17 billion

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA expects to invest between 70 billion and 80 billion reais ($16.92 billion) over the next five years, the firm said on Monday.

Of the total amount, 17.1 billion reais are investments in electricity generation and transmission that are already signed for, it added in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.7269 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

