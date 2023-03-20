US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras says unit paid $32 mln for Madeira stake

March 20, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Monday that its subsidiary Furnas acquired a stake of Madeira Energia for 168 million reais ($32 million).

Madeira Energia operates the Santo Antony hydroelectric power plant.

In a securities filing, Eletrobras said that Furnas purchased the Madeira stake which was held by Cemig GT, Andrade Gutierrez Participacoes SA and Novonor Energia do Brasil.

With the acquisition, Eletrobras indirectly holds more than 95% of Madeira.

($1 = 5.2368 reais)

