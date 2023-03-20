Brazil's Eletrobras says unit paid $32 mln for Madeira stake

Adds details about acquisition

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Monday that its subsidiary Furnas acquired a stake of Madeira Energia for 168 million reais ($32 million).

Madeira Energia operates the Santo Antony hydroelectric power plant.

In a securities filing, Eletrobras said that Furnas purchased the Madeira stake which was held by Cemig GT, Andrade Gutierrez Participacoes SA and Novonor Energia do Brasil.

With the acquisition, Eletrobras indirectly holds more than 95% of Madeira.

($1 = 5.2368 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.