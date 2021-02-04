Brazil's Eletrobras says nuclear unit hit with cyberattack

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A nuclear power subsidiary of Brazil's Eletrobras ELET6.SA suffered a cyberattack but no operations were impacted, the state-controlled power holding company said in a filing late on Wednesday.

The network that was attacked by ransomware is not related to the operational systems of nuclear energy plants Angra 1 and Angra 2, said Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, as Eletrobras is formally known.

Subsidiary Eletronuclear has suspended use of some of its administrative software to protect its data, the company said in the filing.

It said the incident is under investigation by government entities responsible for nuclear power security.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

