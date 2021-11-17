US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras says expects privatization by May 2022

Marta Nogueira Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said in a presentation on Wednesday that the follow-on share offering for its privatization is expected to happen by May 2022.

Eletrobras Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said on a conference call that the company has decided to delay the transaction, which was previously expected to happen in February, so it could include data from the fourth quarter of 2021.

