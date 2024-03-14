Brazil's Eletrobras rebounds from loss and posts $180 million profit

Adds more details on results in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eletrobras ELET3.SA on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 893 million reais ($180 million), rebounding from a loss a year earlier but missing analysts' expectations.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 2.22 billion, LSEG data showed.

Eletrobras said its results reflected the "undertaking of greater cost efficiency and processes rationalization which enabled the company to resume its investment program".

Its investment for the three months ended in December stood at 4.63 billion reais, representing a 190% increase year-on- year.

The company, which was privatized in 2022 and operates mostly as a power generator and transmitter, reported a 10% growth in net operational revenue to 9.92 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9710 reais)

