Brazil's Eletrobras probes collapse of transmission towers - sources

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eletrobras ELET6.SA is investigating whether the collapse of two transmission towers were related to anti-government riots in Brazil on Sunday, according to two sources familiar with the probe.

The towers - one of which collapsed on Sunday and the other in the early hours of Monday - were operated by the company's subsidiaries, Furnas and Eletronorte.

After the incident, Eletrobras, the mines and energy ministry and regulatory agency Aneel set up a crisis committee to monitor potential threats to Brazil's power grid, said a third source.

