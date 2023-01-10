US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras probes collapse of transmission towers - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 10, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Letícia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eletrobras ELET6.SA is investigating whether the collapse of two transmission towers were related to anti-government riots in Brazil on Sunday, according to two sources familiar with the probe.

The towers - one of which collapsed on Sunday and the other in the early hours of Monday - were operated by the company's subsidiaries, Furnas and Eletronorte.

After the incident, Eletrobras, the mines and energy ministry and regulatory agency Aneel set up a crisis committee to monitor potential threats to Brazil's power grid, said a third source.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Letícia Fucuchima Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan and Deepa Babington)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.