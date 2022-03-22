Brazil's Eletrobras privatization offer to be launched only after April 25 -CEO

Adds CEO comments, company background, details of privatization

SÃO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras' ELET6.SA privatization offer can be launched only after April 25, when a necessary document is set to be released, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking on a conference call, CEO Rodrigo Limp said the timing also depends on approval by the Brazilian audit court TCU, which is now analyzing the format, valuation, and minimum price for the offer.

"We don't have any information about when the court's deliberation will be, but we have been following it and whenever we have been asked, we have provided all the requested information," he said.

Limp also said the company is not involved in the discussion about the minimum offer price, the main point of the latest audit court analysis. He said the topic is known only by the court and the Brazilian state development bank BNDES, which coordinates the operation.

The privatization is expected to occur through a share offering in Brazil's Bovespa stock market and in the United States as American Depositary Receipts.

