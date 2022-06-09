US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras prices privatization offering at 42 reais per share -source

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian state power company Eletrobras priced its share offering at 42 reais per share, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on Thursday the pricing of the offering. The offering, including new shares issued by the company and sales of shares owned by BNDES reached 33.7 billion reais ($6.87 billion), the newspaper reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 4.9043 reais)

