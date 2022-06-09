Brazil's Eletrobras prices privatization offering at 42 reais per share -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA priced its share offering at 42 reais per share, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on Thursday the pricing of the offering. The offering, including new shares issued by the company and sales of shares owned by BNDES reached 33.7 billion reais ($6.87 billion), the newspaper reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 4.9043 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

