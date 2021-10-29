Brazil's Eletrobras preselects banks for follow-on share offering

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA has preselected Bank of America, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itau BBA and XP Investimentos as lead managers of a follow-on share offering, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

Eletrobras' share offering is expected to dilute the state's stake in the company to at least 45%. The government hopes to raise 50 billion reais ($8.86 billion) with the transaction, which should happen in early 2022.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the hiring process is ongoing and final approval is pending.

It added that it has not yet selected the other banks that will also be part of the syndicate.

($1 = 5.6459 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

