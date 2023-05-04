News & Insights

Brazil's Eletrobras posts 85% drop in Q1 net profit

May 04, 2023 — 10:33 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Eletrobras ELET3.SA posted on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of 406 million reais ($81.46 million), an 85% drop compared to a 2.71 billion real profit a year before.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10% to 5.616 billion reais.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the firm is formally known, was privatized last year through a stock offering that diluted the government's stake in it. It operates in the energy generation and transmission sectors throughout Brazil.

($1 = 4.9842 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

