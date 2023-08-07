News & Insights

Brazil's Eletrobras posts 16% rise in Q2 net profit

August 07, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA posted on Monday a 16% rise in its second-quarter net profit to reach 1.6 billion reais ($326.54 million), compared to a 1.4 billion real profit a year before.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 59% to 6.6 billion reais.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the firm is formally known, was privatized last year through a stock offering that diluted the government's stake in it. It operates in the energy generation and transmission sectors throughout Brazil.

($1 = 4.8999 reais)

