Brazil's Eletrobras plans to file share offering requests in Q2

Peter Frontini Reuters
SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Tuesday it intends to file requests for a global share offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision and Brazilian securities regulator CVM in the second quarter.

The company said it will issue ordinary shares on the Bovespa stock market and American Depositary Receipts in the United States, in a move that is part of its privatization process.

Last week, Brazilian state development bank BNDES announced that the capitalization offer for Eletrobras to be privatized is expected to happen by mid-March, while pricing is seen occurring in April.

