Brazil's Eletrobras picks banks to lead privatization process

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA on Friday said its board had agreed to hire the investment banking units of Bank of America BAC.N, BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA, Itaú ITUB4.SA, XP XP.O and Goldman Sachs GS.N to lead a share offering as part of its privatization.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Chris Reese)

