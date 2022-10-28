World Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazil's electricity company Eletrobras offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization.

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's electricity company Eletrobras ELET6.SA offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the voluntary layoff program will apply to 2,312 employees and will cost up to 1 billion reais ($189 million). At the end of June, the firm had 10,508 workers.

Electrobras said the offer included cash payments equivalent to three years' healthcare, a year of food aid, and nine months' salary, as well as a compensation companies must pay out in cases of unjustified dismissal.

The move is part of a major overhaul after the Brazilian government privatized its largest utility through a 33.68 billion-real ($6.54 billion) offering, and brought back its former chief executive Wilson Ferreira Junior to the company's helm..

In a securities filing, Eletrobras said the program is a measure to streamline its costs and expenses and it expects to recoup the money it spends in around 11 months.

($1 = 5.2949 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Sarah Morland and Grant McCool)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Wall Street Executives Gather in Saudi Arabia

Oct 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular