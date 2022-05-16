US Markets

Brazil's Eletrobras net profit up 69% in Q1 as govt pushes for privatization

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA on Monday reported a 69% increase in its first-quarter net profit as the federal government remains intent on privatizing the utility later this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a 2.716 billion-real ($536.70 million) net income in the first quarter, driven by currency gains and a 12% higher gross revenue.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9.6% year on year to 5.428 billion reais, while net operating revenue grew 12% to 8.21 billion reais, Eletrobras said in a securities filing.

President Jair Bolsonaro's administration expects the audit court to grant approval to the privatization as early as this week in a key trial on the matter scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

A decision in the government's favor would pave the way to a privatization share offering to happen by July.

