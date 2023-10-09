News & Insights

Culture

Brazil's Eletrobras looks to sell stake in ISA Cteep -report

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

October 09, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET3.SA is looking to sell off a stake in energy transmission firm ISA Cteep TRPL4.SA, a report from newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday, citing a source close to the matter.

Eletrobras owns 9.73% of common shares in ISA Cteep, controlled by Colombia-based ISA ISA.CN, in addition to 52.48% of preferred shares.

The report did not specify what percentage stake Eletrobras was hoping to sell, or if it was looking to completely divest from the company.

The deal could take place through a block trade or a share offering, the report said, however it added the structure is still being studied.

Eletrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.