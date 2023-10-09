Brazil's Eletrobras looks to sell stake in ISA Cteep -report

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET3.SA is looking to sell off a stake in energy transmission firm ISA Cteep TRPL4.SA, a report from newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday, citing a source close to the matter.

Eletrobras owns 9.73% of common shares in ISA Cteep, controlled by Colombia-based ISA ISA.CN, in addition to 52.48% of preferred shares.

The report did not specify what percentage stake Eletrobras was hoping to sell, or if it was looking to completely divest from the company.

The deal could take place through a block trade or a share offering, the report said, however it added the structure is still being studied.

Eletrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

